Natalie Kothare earned $73,390 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Natalie Kothare held the position titled "Assistant Attorney General IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kothare earned $73,390 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kothare earned 45% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 3/21/2016.