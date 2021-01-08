Nicholas Larkin earned $48,501 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Nicholas Larkin held the position titled "Legal Assistant II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Larkin earned $48,501 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Larkin earned 4% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 2/1/2017.