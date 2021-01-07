Nicholas Saldana earned $74,713 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Nicholas Saldana held the position titled "Quality Assurance Analyst II" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Saldana earned $74,713 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Saldana earned 47% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 10/1/2004.