Nicole Fagerberg earned $114,757 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Nicole Fagerberg held the position titled "Assistant Attorney General V" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Fagerberg earned $114,757 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Fagerberg earned 126% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 12/16/2002.