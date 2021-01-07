Nkemjika Okafor earned $40,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Nkemjika Okafor held the position titled "Data Transcription Tech II" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Okafor earned $40,000 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Okafor earned 21% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 12/1/2016.