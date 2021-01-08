Noel Jones earned $51,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Noel Jones held the position titled "Program Specialist IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Jones earned $51,000 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Jones earned 1% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 10/11/2010.