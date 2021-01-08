Olga De La Cruz earned $40,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Olga De La Cruz held the position titled "Child Support Officer II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, De La Cruz earned $40,000 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, De La Cruz earned 21% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 3/24/2014.