Olivia Tillis earned $29,521 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Olivia Tillis held the position titled "Texas Works Advisor I" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Tillis earned $29,521 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Tillis earned less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 2/18/2020.