Paige Lay earned $59,235 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Paige Lay held the position titled "Assistant Attorney General III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Lay earned $59,235 that year. She was employed part-time, working 30 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Lay earned 17% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 3/1/2007.