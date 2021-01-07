Pamela Moore earned $133,367 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Pamela Moore held the position titled "Deputy Director Legal" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Moore earned $133,367 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Moore earned 163% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 1/21/2003.