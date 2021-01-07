Patricia Swiderski earned $97,915 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Patricia Swiderski held the position titled "Special Projects Manager" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Swiderski earned $97,915 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Swiderski earned 93% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 3/1/2001.