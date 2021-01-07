Patrick Macgran earned $85,444 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Patrick Macgran held the position titled "Program An II" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Macgran earned $85,444 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Macgran earned 68% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 7/1/2000.