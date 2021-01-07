Patrick Schlicht earned $52,311 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Patrick Schlicht held the position titled "Print Specialist III" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Schlicht earned $52,311 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Schlicht earned 3% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 8/1/2000.