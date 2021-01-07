Paul Leggins earned $70,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Paul Leggins held the position titled "Program III" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Leggins earned $70,000 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Leggins earned 38% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 12/16/2019.