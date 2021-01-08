Philip Deacy earned $48,984 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Philip Deacy held the position titled "Child Support Officer IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Deacy earned $48,984 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Deacy earned 3% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 5/1/2014.