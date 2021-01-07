Philip Mannie earned $59,835 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Philip Mannie held the position titled "Legislative Office Consultant III" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Mannie earned $59,835 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Mannie earned 18% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 1/1/2013.