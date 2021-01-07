Philip Weaver earned $43,893 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Philip Weaver held the position titled "Document Proc Spec" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Weaver earned $43,893 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Weaver earned 13% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 12/17/2012.