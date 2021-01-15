Precious Abu earned $39,411 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Precious Abu held the position titled "Correctional Officer IV" in the Texas Department Of Criminal Justice for the State of Texas. According to public records, Abu earned $39,411 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Abu earned less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 4/23/2018.