Priscilla Ferden earned $79,008 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Priscilla Ferden held the position titled "Programmer V" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Ferden earned $79,008 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Ferden earned 56% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 10/1/2016.