Raeanne Martinez earned $64,416 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Raeanne Martinez held the position titled "Legislative Ed IV" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Martinez earned $64,416 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Martinez earned 27% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 10/8/2012.