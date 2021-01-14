Rajesh Thakur earned $24,041 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Rajesh Thakur held the position titled "Systems Analyst II" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Thakur earned $24,041 that year. He was employed part-time, working 20 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Thakur earned less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 9/1/2017.