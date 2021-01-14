Ramona Tennessee earned $26,178 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Ramona Tennessee held the position titled "Clerk II" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Tennessee earned $26,178 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Tennessee earned less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 4/7/2008.