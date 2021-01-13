Raul Marioni earned $34,938 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Raul Marioni held the position titled "Texas Works Advisor III" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Marioni earned $34,938 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Marioni earned less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 7/15/2013.