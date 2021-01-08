Rebecca Esparza earned $62,130 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Rebecca Esparza held the position titled "Program Supervisor III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Esparza earned $62,130 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Esparza earned 23% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 5/19/2003.