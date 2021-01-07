Renee Kingsland earned $94,914 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Renee Kingsland held the position titled "Program An III" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kingsland earned $94,914 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kingsland earned 87% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 3/23/2009.