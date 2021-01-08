Rhonda Johnston earned $63,360 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Rhonda Johnston held the position titled "Executive Assistant II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Johnston earned $63,360 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Johnston earned 25% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 1/26/2015.