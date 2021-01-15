Ricardo Abril earned $33,391 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Ricardo Abril held the position titled "Inventory & Store Specialist II" in the Texas Department Of Criminal Justice for the State of Texas. According to public records, Abril earned $33,391 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Abril earned less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 3/25/1996.