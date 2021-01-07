Richard Moore earned $56,461 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Richard Moore held the position titled "Legislative Office Consultant II" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Moore earned $56,461 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Moore earned 11% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 10/11/1999.