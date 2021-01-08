Ricki Dolan earned $87,318 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Ricki Dolan held the position titled "Economist IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Dolan earned $87,318 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Dolan earned 72% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 5/16/2016.