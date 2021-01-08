Robert Deaton earned $59,484 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Robert Deaton held the position titled "Program Supervisor III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Deaton earned $59,484 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Deaton earned 17% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 6/1/2011.