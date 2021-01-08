Robert Lacki earned $52,788 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Robert Lacki held the position titled "Child Support Officer IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Lacki earned $52,788 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Lacki earned 4% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 8/23/2004.