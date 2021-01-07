Robert Mullin earned $67,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Robert Mullin held the position titled "Network Administrator III" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Mullin earned $67,000 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Mullin earned 32% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 6/1/2019.