Robert Sandoz earned $80,804 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Robert Sandoz held the position titled "Manager, Proofreading" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Sandoz earned $80,804 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Sandoz earned 59% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 9/16/2002.