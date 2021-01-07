Roland Perales earned $41,411 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Roland Perales held the position titled "Facilities Support Techician" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Perales earned $41,411 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Perales earned 18% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 8/22/2016.