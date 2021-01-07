Roxann Hoffman earned $81,139 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Roxann Hoffman held the position titled "Team Leader Tlc Supp Team" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Hoffman earned $81,139 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Hoffman earned 60% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 3/12/2001.