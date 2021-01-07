Ryan Slaymaker earned $64,500 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Ryan Slaymaker held the position titled "Education Team Lead" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Slaymaker earned $64,500 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Slaymaker earned 27% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 7/14/2014.