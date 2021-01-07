Sabina Mills earned $95,104 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Sabina Mills held the position titled "Manager, Human Resources" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Mills earned $95,104 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Mills earned 88% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 10/13/2003.