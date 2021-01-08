Sandra Donner earned $60,168 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Sandra Donner held the position titled "Child Support Officer V" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Donner earned $60,168 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Donner earned 19% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 8/13/2007.