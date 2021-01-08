 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sandy Juanillo earned $43,537 working for the State of Texas in 2020
0 comments

Sandy Juanillo earned $43,537 working for the State of Texas in 2020

  • 0

In 2020, Sandy Juanillo held the position titled "Child Support Officer III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Juanillo earned $43,537 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Juanillo earned 14% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 11/1/2012.

0 comments

Tags

Loading...

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert