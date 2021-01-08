Santana Espinoza earned $56,256 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Santana Espinoza held the position titled "Network Specialist III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Espinoza earned $56,256 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Espinoza earned 11% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 7/16/2007.