Sara Krahl Sullivan earned $86,940 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Sara Krahl Sullivan held the position titled "Assistant Attorney General V" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Krahl Sullivan earned $86,940 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Krahl Sullivan earned 71% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 4/11/2011.