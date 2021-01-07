Scott Loiselle earned $109,761 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Scott Loiselle held the position titled "System Analyst V" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Loiselle earned $109,761 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Loiselle earned 116% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 12/1/1993.