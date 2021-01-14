Scott Siegel earned $59,473 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Scott Siegel held the position titled "Financial Analyst I" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Siegel earned $59,473 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Siegel earned more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 5/28/2018.