Sefiyat Tijani earned $62,866 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Sefiyat Tijani held the position titled "Nurse II" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Tijani earned $62,866 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Tijani earned more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 9/1/2017.