Selena Saldana earned $60,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Selena Saldana held the position titled "Legislative Professional" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Saldana earned $60,000 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Saldana earned 18% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 6/1/2019.