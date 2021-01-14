Shemar Ursin earned $48,319 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Shemar Ursin held the position titled "Quality Assurance Specialist III" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Ursin earned $48,319 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Ursin earned less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 1/1/2019.