Shirley Shirey earned $80,305 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Shirley Shirey held the position titled "Systems Analyst V" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Shirey earned $80,305 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Shirey earned more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 6/24/2019.