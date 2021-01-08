Soon Kim earned $63,615 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Soon Kim held the position titled "Contract Specialist IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kim earned $63,615 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kim earned 25% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 12/1/2019.