Stanton Martin earned $58,154 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Stanton Martin held the position titled "Auditor III" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Martin earned $58,154 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Martin earned more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 9/1/2016.