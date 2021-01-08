Stephanie Ferren earned $54,252 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Stephanie Ferren held the position titled "Program Supervisor III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Ferren earned $54,252 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Ferren earned 7% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 3/1/2015.